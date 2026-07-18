Russian forces carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports used for military cargo deliveries

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports used for military cargo deliveries last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports used for delivering cargoes to the Ukrainian army," the statement reads.

Russian forces struck facilities used for unloading fuel intended for the Ukrainian military, as well as storage tanks, at the Odessa port, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"High-precision air-and ground-launched weapons and attack drones hit infrastructure facilities used for unloading fuel and storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.

Russian forces hit two ships involved in military cargo deliveries in the Chernomorsk port area, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two vessels involved in military cargo deliveries were struck, one at the port of Chornomorsk and the other at sea," the statement reads.