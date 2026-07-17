LUGANSK, July 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities don’t want to exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers so as not to shed light on how many more Ukrainians are losing their lives compared to Russians in the special military operation zone, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

On Thursday, military correspondent Alexander Kots reported that Russia and Ukraine had completed another exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. Thirty-one bodies were returned to Russia, and 501 were transferred to Ukraine.

"If Kiev had more bodies of fallen Russian service members, I think they would have definitely tried to hand over as many as possible and spread the news through Western media. Because this is far from the first time we’ve seen such a disparity in exchanges [of bodies of fallen soldiers]. In this case, the difference was more than 15 times between the remains we handed over and the bodies of service members handed over to us by the Ukrainian side. This largely indicates the disparity that actually exists on the battlefield. This primarily concerns the bodies of service members who died during armed hostilities and are transferred from one side to the other under international humanitarian law," he said.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev is also trying to shirk responsibility to pay compensation to the families of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, so it has been issuing "very sparing" reports in Ukrainian and Western media about the proportion in which the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers are being handed over to the Ukrainian regime. "They’re dragging out this process in every way possible, so they agree to these kinds of exchanges, gritting their teeth and hiding the true disparity as best they can. Because this is a no-brainer to draw conclusions about the real losses of the Ukrainian side, no matter how much they talk on international platforms about the fact that Russians are dying many times more often than Ukrainian militants," the diplomat emphasized.