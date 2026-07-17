ATHENS, July 17. /TASS/. Greece has sent Ukraine a significant number of missiles for the Crotale NG air defense system as well RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles in a purchase coordinated with the United States and France, Greek information portal pronews.gr.

According to it, the move, made at Kiev’s request, further reduces the critically low stocks of Greece’s arsenal, especially air defense systems.

"As it became known, a fairly large part of the missiles for the Crotale NG anti-aircraft missile systems intended for the Greek Air Force and Navy, as well as RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles, were transferred to the Zelensky regime. According to verified sources on the Greek side, this delivery was made not by a direct transfer, but through an institutionalized process of selling military equipment to the United States and France, which, in turn, redirect them to Kiev for use against Russia, of course, with the knowledge of Athens," the portal says.

The official justification accompanying the transfer boils down to the fact that the operational life of specific Sea Sparrow missiles, as well as Crotale missiles, was "nearing the end," so "they were useless" for Greece, but extremely useful for Zelensky. Why exactly that is the case was not explained, the portal said.

According to the portal, the Greek government is not at all worried about the Greek army not having enough air defense systems (the Crotale systems protect Greece’s air force bases and naval bases), as it makes deals with the Zelensky regime in secret. At first, describing the military equipment as allegedly "useless and close to the expiration date," the government is in a hurry to transfer it to Ukraine as a good and obedient partner. Zelensky, on the other hand, is steadily exerting pressure on Greece, demanding the transfer of military equipment, and at the same time striking alliances with Turkey, the portal notes.