Russian diplomat says France’s accusations of cyberattacks are unsubstantiated

PARIS, July 17. /TASS/. The French foreign ministry’s accusations that Russia is involved in cyberattacks are unsubstantiated and were published on the day of the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing, which is providing support to Ukraine in the conflict against Russia, Russian Charge d’Affaires Alexander Zezyulin, who was summoned to the French foreign ministry, said.

"On July 17, Russian Charge d’Affaires in France was invited to the French foreign ministry, where he was confronted with baseless accusations against Russia regarding cyberattacks against France. For his part, [he] categorically rejected these accusations, pointing out that they were unfounded and unsubstantiated. He also noted that these speculations were made public on the day of the meeting in Paris of the so-called coalition of the willing, apparently in an attempt to somehow justify its anti-Russian stance," the Russian embassy’s press service told TASS.

According to the embassy, Paris’s accusations appear "particularly grotesque," given that France itself is providing support to Ukraine in the conflict against Russia. "These accusations are being made by a country that provides the Kiev regime with weapons and supplies it with satellite and intelligence data, thereby engaging in activities aimed at harming our country," the embassy stated.

On July 13, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced plans to impose new sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities that, according to Paris, were behind the alleged recent cyberattacks in Europe. He claimed that these attacks targeted "ministries, companies, and operators" affecting dozens of European countries, including France. He did not specify, however, what kind of damage was done to France.

On the same day, the European Union imposed additional anti-Russian sanctions against nine individuals and four organizations for the alleged cyberattacks.