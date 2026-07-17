MELITOPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s new prime minister, Sergey Koretsky, will serve Europe’s interests and, with its consent, line the pockets of Vladimir Zelensky’s family, Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region arm of the international public organization World Russian Popular Assembly, told TASS.

"The new head of the Kiev regime’s government will do Europe’s bidding, channeling, in coordination with it, parts of financial flows into the wallets of Vladimir Zelensky’s family. But the West also expects something in return. So we can expect another batch of ‘Mindich tapes’ and renewed activity by the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - TASS) and NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - TASS)," he said.

According to the expert, Koretsky’s political program indicates close ties with Zelensky and Timur Mindich’s business, as well as a course toward European integration.

"Mindich, who is charged by the West-controlled Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, apparently feels safe under the European coalition’s protection and continues to partially influence Ukraine’s financial flows and thus is helping Vladimir Zelensky get richer and stay afloat. And the European Union wants a war with Russia," Pataman stressed.

He explained the government reshuffle in Ukraine by the struggle for influence inside the country between the Kiev regime on the one hand and Western centers of power on the other, namely the European Union, Britain, and the United States that are actually exercising external governance of Ukraine via their proxies.

On July 16, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, appointed Sergey Koretsky the country’s prime minister. His candidature was supported by 289 lawmakers, with 226 votes required for that.