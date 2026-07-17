Five injured, one killed in Zaporozhye Region in Ukrainian attacks over past day

MELITOPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Five people were injured and one was killed in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day as a result of attacks by Ukrainian forces, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported on his Max channel.

"In the Vasilyevsky municipal district, a man born in 1994, and in Vasilyevka itself, a man born in 1967 were injured. In the city of Pologi, a passenger car was damaged in a drone attack, injuring a man born in 1972. In Veseloye, Veselovsky municipal district, a man born in 1978 was injured in another attack. The gravest news came from the Tokmaksky municipal district: near the Novogorovka settlement, a civilian car was attacked by a drone, killing a man born in 1965. Another man of the same age who was in the car was taken to hospital - doctors are currently fighting for his life," the regional governor wrote.

All those injured in the attacks are receiving all necessary medical care.

According to Balitsky, a two-story apartment building was damaged in a drone strike in Vasilyevka, and a passenger car was attacked in Pologi. In Melitopol, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a residential building, setting it ablaze, and a grain field caught fire in the Konstantinovka settlement. The fire was quickly extinguished. In Velikaya Belozerka, the windows of a residential building were damaged by Ukraine’s attack, and in Energodar, two cars were struck.

"Every day and every night, our emergency services, medical personnel, rescuers, utility workers, and law enforcers are working at the limit of human possibility to minimize the consequences of enemy strikes. Municipal heads have been instructed to personally monitor each situation and provide targeted support to every family whose home or property has been damaged. All services are operating as usual, their interaction has been streamlined, and assistance to the population is being provided promptly and in full. The situation is difficult, but under control," Balitsky concluded.