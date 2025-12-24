Kalashnikov Concern dispatches AK-15K assault rifles in Multicam colors to customer

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer has shipped the AK-15K assault rifles in Multicam colors to a customer in full and on time, the company reported on its Telegram channel.

"Kalashnikov Concern has manufactured and shipped the latest 7.62mm shortened AK-15K assault rifles to the customer in full and on time under this year's contract. The assault rifles are made in Multicam colors, which began to be used in small arms production in 2025 for the most effective camouflage of soldiers and their weapons in various combat conditions," the statement says.

Kalashnikov said that the AK-15K is made for the 7.62x39mm cartridge and is designed to engage enemy military personnel. The assault rifle boasts improved technical, ergonomic, and operational characteristics that meet the requirements of modern combat. It fires, among other things, 7.62mm Model 1943 cartridges with 57-N-231sl steel-core bullets and 7.62mm Model 1943 cartridges with 57-T-231P tracer bullets. The magazine capacity is 30 rounds.

The newest shortened AK-15K assault rifle was first unveiled at the IDEX 2025 International Defense Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2025.

Kalashnikov said earlier that the shortened assault rifles are primarily intended to arm UAV operators, drivers of motor and armored vehicles, Signal Corps personnel and other servicemen for whom small arms are not basic armament. Russian troops are already using the latest assault rifles in the special military operation in Ukraine.