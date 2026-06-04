US politicians should not justify their actions with Old Testament — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the statements of some American politicians who justify their actions with the Old Testament should not be taken seriously.

"There is a movement in the United States that declares itself Christian but promotes a very specific interpretation of Christian commandments and Christian values in close association with Zionism and Judaism. And therefore, I would not take seriously the words of some figures of the current administration that the Old Testament justifies the activities of the United States," he said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This is a dubious interpretation, and I don't think it's serious for politicians to say such things. This can only mean one thing - that there are no other arguments left to explain their actions. Actions that have not attracted support anywhere, including the United States itself."