Russia's current account surplus up to $27 bln in January-May — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia's current account surplus rose to $27 bln in January-May 2026 from $21.8 bln in the same period in 2025, according to preliminary estimate by the Central Bank.

In May 2026, Russia’s current account surplus amounted to $8.1 bln compared to $0.9 bln in May 2025. "The significant increase in the current account surplus compared to May 2025 was primarily driven by growth of the value of exports," the Bank of Russia said.

Russia’s deficit of balance of services gained $1.2 bln compared to January-May 2025 to $16.5 bln mainly due to an increase in imports, with travel and transport services acting as the main drivers, the regulator added.

Russia’s foreign trade balance stood at $14.2 bln compared to $7.4 bln in May 2025. The year-on-year increase was driven by export growth, including the impact of favorable price trends, the Central Bank noted.