People rallied in Buenos Aires due to murder of three girls

BUENOS AIRES, September 28. /TASS/. Several thousand people took part in the rally in the capital of Argentina to demand punishment to those guilty of the high-profile murder of three girls, a TASS correspondent reports.

Representatives of public associations and citizens, mainly women, marched in a column from the square in front of the presidential palace to the Congress building. Many of them held photographs of murdered Morena Verdi and Brenda del Castillo, aged 20, and 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez.

The girls went missing on September 19. Their bodies were found in the outskirts of Buenos Aires in five days. Forensic experts ascertained that the girls had been tortured before the murder.

According to authorities, drug dealers murdered the girls. Vengeance was the probable motive.