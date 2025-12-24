Passenger car output in Russia down 12.6% in first 11 months to 591,000 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Passenger car production in Russia declined by 12.6% year-on-year in January-November 2025, to 591,000 vehicles, according to data released by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In November, passenger car output fell by 34.1% year-on-year but increased by 8.2% compared with October this year, reaching 54,100 vehicles.

In January-November 2025, production of trucks totaled 119,000 vehicles, down 32.8%. In November, truck output declined by 43% year-on-year to 9,900 vehicles, while compared with October 2025 production decreased by 12.9%.

Production of buses with a gross weight exceeding five tons fell by 34.8% over the eleven months of 2025, to 8,800 vehicles. In November, output declined by 27.7% year-on-year to 900 vehicles, while increasing by 23.5% compared with October this year.

According to statistical data, 13,100 buses with a gross weight of no more than five tons were produced in January-November 2025, which is 29.4% lower than a year earlier. In November, production of such buses decreased by 16.8% year-on-year and fell by 18.9% compared with October 2025, to 1,000 vehicles.