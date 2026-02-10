Russia’s Supercam S350 drone dubbed ‘nightmare’ of Ukrainian troops — manufacturer

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Supercam S350 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle has been dubbed a "nightmare of the Ukrainian armed forces" in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"The Russian Supercam S350 UAV has been widely covered in the foreign press, particularly the Ukrainian press. They call it ‘the Ukrainian army’s nightmare.’ There is a certain respect from the enemy towards it. If they fear it, then they respect it. In addition to the results of real combat operations this drone has been demonstrating and its continuing upgrades, we also regularly hear feedback from those who use the Supercam S350 and those who fight against Russia," the company reported.

A wide range of UAVs developed and manufactured by Unmanned Systems Group are on display at the exhibition in Saudi Arabia. The company’s stand features the flagship Supercam S350, one of the main reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the latest high-speed reconnaissance drone, the S180, capable of dodging kamikaze drone attacks.

The exhibition in Riyadh is taking place from February 8 to 12.