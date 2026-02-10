Top EU diplomat plans to propose list of concessions to demand from Russia

LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas has announced plans to propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"Everybody around the table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that you need Europeans to agree (to have a peace deal)," Kallas said, as cited by the news agency. "And we should put the conditions <...> on the Russians," she added.

Earlier, the EU foreign policy chief claimed that Kiev would have to make major territorial concessions to end the conflict.