LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. The European Union is keeping a close eye on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hungary because it hopes for a change of power in Budapest in order to partially admit Ukraine into the EU, Irish economist Philip Pilkington said on X.

"Why are the EU elite so obsessed with the Hungarian election? Because they want to force Ukraine into a partial EU accession next year and they need to overcome the Hungarian veto," the expert wrote. "A partial accession - which sounds like getting half pregnant - would obviously destroy the EU," the economist added with irony.

He was commenting on a Politico article which, citing sources, said the EU was actively working on a plan to accelerate Ukraine’s accession. The publication outlines five possible steps to achieve this goal, two of which involve overcoming Hungary’s position within the European Union. Some European politicians hope that Prime Minister Viktor Orban will lose the elections, resulting in a more Ukraine-friendly politician taking power in Hungary. Another possible step is an attempt to put pressure on Orban with the help of Washington.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary, which will determine the formation of a new government, are scheduled for April 12. Orban’s Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party and its junior partner, the Christian Democratic People’s Party, are competing against the opposition Tisza party. Its leader is former government official Peter Magyar, who enjoys the support of the European Union leadership and the European People’s Party, the largest faction in the European Parliament.