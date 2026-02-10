Azerbaijan, US to create working groups to implement Charter on Strategic Partnership

BAKU, February 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and the United States plan to create working groups to implement the provisions of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, according to the document signed in Baku by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance.

"Recognizing the shared desire to implement the commitments of this Charter, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America may, as part of the existing Strategic Partnership framework, establish working groups on areas of cooperation, including economy and trade; energy; connectivity, AI, and digital development; and security and defense," said the document published by Azerbaijan’s news agency Azertac.

Within three months from the signing the respective working groups intend to decide on the list of projects and roadmaps for their implementation, according to the document.