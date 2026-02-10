German-British startup announces successful test of hypersonic missile prototype

BERLIN, February 10. /TASS/. The German-British aerospace and defense startup Hypersonica has announced the successful test of a prototype of its first hypersonic missile, the HS1. The missile was launched from the Andoya spaceport in northern Norway on February 3, the company said in a statement.

The missile accelerated to a speed of Mach 6, or more than 7,400 km/h, and flew approximately 300 km. Serial production of the HS1 is planned to be launched by 2029. According to the company, the missile is several meters long and weighs more than 1 ton. No technical details have been disclosed.

Hypersonica, which was founded in 2023, is headquartered in Munich, with a subsidiary office in London.