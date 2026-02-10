Macron's statements about dialogue with Russia aimed at provoking US ‘jealousy’ — senator

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to provoke "geopolitical jealousy or nervousness" on behalf of the US administration as he speaks about the resumption of dialogue with Russia, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Tuesday.

"The main message of his statements is directed towards Washington, which allegedly professes an anti-European ideology and generally seeks the disintegration of the EU. Let's not be naive, [US President Donald] Trump does not want to disintegrate, but to subdue the Europeans," Kosachev stated.

"In view of this, certain hints on a return to dialogue with Moscow are also aimed at arousing some kind of geopolitical jealousy or nervousness in the White House. The same can be said about Europe's recently intensified contacts with China," the senator noted.

Another reason for Macron's similar statements, according to Kosachev, is that the EU leader "feels thrown out of the endgame in Ukraine."

"Until today, they prided themselves on their inflexibility and unwillingness to compromise, but this position has now become the main obstacle to their participation in the negotiation process. They believed that being 100% on the side of Ukraine and being on the side of peace were the same thing," Kosachev said.

"However, ‘one more Ukraine’ at the negotiating table is simply not needed. In this sense, Trump's position, leading a dialogue with both sides, looks more reasonable given all questions about its consistency," the senator added.

French President Macron stated earlier that Paris would restore channels of communication with Moscow at the technical level. Macron added that he had invited several of his European colleagues to resume dialogue with Russia.