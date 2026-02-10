Tribunal collects 700 testimonials from repatriated POWs about brutal torture in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis and their accomplices has interviewed more than 700 servicemen who have returned from Ukrainian captivity, tribunal chairman Maxim Grigoryev said.

"The latest prisoner swap took place recently, and our staff are currently interviewing these people. In all, more than 700 people have been interviewed over the past year and since early this year. These servicemen of ours were subjected to brutal torture in Ukraine," Grigoryev said at a roundtable discussion on efforts to improve legal protection for Russians, including Russian nationals abroad.

The tribunal will prepare a separate report to cover testimonies of prisoners of war. "One of the returned fighters recalled how a person under the call sign Lucifer tortured him using a gas burner and enjoyed the process. And how he inserted a red-hot needle under his fingernails as our fighter fainted from pain," Grigoryev recounted.

According to him, people in Ukraine have been deprived of the basic right to life. "To say nothing about mass political repressions, and the persecution of Russian speakers and the Orthodox church," Grigoryev added.

The International Public Tribunal was established in 2022. Since then, more than 1,600 witnesses and victims of crimes committed by the Kiev regime have been interviewed. All testimony is documented, with the names of the victims indicated. All data is collected and forwarded to international organizations and Russian investigative bodies.

The tribunal includes civil society representatives from more than 35 countries. The testimonies of victims of the Ukrainian armed forces collected by the tribunal, published online, have been viewed more than 86 million times.