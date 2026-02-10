Russia’s UAZ plant releases Hunter all-terrain vehicle for special military operation

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. After hearing feedback from soldiers at the front of the special military operation relayed to it via the All-Russian People’s Front, the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) has come out with a newly designed UAZ Hunter all-terrain vehicle that meets their specifications, the movement's press service told TASS.

"UAZ representative Andrey Yermolayev specified that, following the advice of the People's Front, the standard UAZ Hunter vehicle was equipped with a winch, and the wheels - with special inserts for movement with punctured tires, the engine was adapted to run on low-quality fuel, and the interior was completely redesigned, transforming the UAZ into an evacuation vehicle capable of transporting both lightly wounded and seriously wounded patients in lying position. Andrey Yermolayev added that the developers also provided an option to install electronic warfare systems and combat weapons on the vehicle's roof. The first prototype of the modernized UAZ Hunter for the front lines is now ready. It was designed in a very short time and will be further improved in accordance with new military requirements," the People's Front press service reported.

People's Front representative Irina Kim added that each sector of the front has its own requirements for vehicles used for evacuation. "The People's Front interacts with soldiers in all areas, so it understands their needs. The UAZ Hunter is an excellent vehicle, but we began modifying them in a crude manner with the help of ‘garage’ developers - opening the roof and upgrading the cabin to accommodate a stretcher. And today, UAZ presented a model in which all these modifications are already in place at the factory," Kim said.

Yermolayev noted that the newly developed recovery vehicle prototype is ready for serial production. "The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant has military roots. It was founded 85 years ago during the Great Patriotic War (of Russia against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945 during WWII) and has traditionally been a supplier of automotive equipment for the army. And the People's Front, conveying the wishes of the military from the front, is of great importance to us," the plant representative added.