Russia's defense industry

Russia’s UAV-detecting system capable of tracking swarm of drones

The detection range of attack and reconnaissance drones allows for the early deployment of mobile task forces to counter their use

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. The airspace control system can be used for simultaneous tracking of multiple targets, including a swarm of drones, the High Precision Systems holding company (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"In accordance with the product’s performance characteristics, simultaneous tracking of multiple targets, including a swarm of drones, is possible," the company representatives emphasized.

According to them, in addition to the ability to detect tactical attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the airspace control system has been confirmed to detect both jet-powered drones and cruise missiles. The detection range of attack and reconnaissance drones allows for the early deployment of mobile task forces to counter their use, High Precision Systems experts noted.

Furthermore, they added, the system is regularly upgraded in terms of integration with IT and various automation systems, electronic warfare systems, fire control systems, and UAV interceptor guidance systems.

"The airspace control system has high modernization potential and allows for upgrading through the integration of systems for various purposes," representatives of High Precision Systems said.

Russian defense industry
Russia's defense industry
Russia’s Supercam S350 drone dubbed ‘nightmare’ of Ukrainian troops — manufacturer
The Russian Supercam S350 UAV has been widely covered in the foreign press, particularly the Ukrainian press, the spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group noted
Russia's largest hydroelectric plant: five years after the accident
The dam in Russia’s Siberia suffered an industrial disaster on August 17, 2009
Europe hinders constructive talks by backing Kiev — Russian envoy to UN
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Vladimir Zelensky continues to insist on a solely military solution to the conflict, even though the situation is deteriorating for Kiev both on the frontline and inside the country
Russian and Tanzanian foreign ministers discuss expanding trade between two countries
In addition to that the parties noted their shared principled positions in support of a polycentric world order, as well as the principles of justice and equality in international affairs
Russia and Brazil must unlock full cooperation potential — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin specified that this involves increasing trade turnover and identifying new areas for exports of domestic goods, services, and technologies
Russia, Pakistan keep expanding cooperation spheres, says Russian ambassador
Albert Khorev outlined good prospects for the development of cooperation between the cities and regions of the two countries
US to supply Armenia with $9 billion worth of nuclear energy products, services — Vance
"It means small modular reactors, American technology, is going to be coming to this country," the US Vice President said
Energy situation in Cuba critical amid US blockade — Russian envoy
Viktor Koronelli says Russia is ready to be the first to help Cuba, sees it as a brother nation
Russians pay less attention to brands when shopping — ministry
According to Director of the Department for Domestic Trade Development at Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry Nikita Kuznetsov, purchases are being made "less frequently, in smaller quantities, but at slightly higher prices"
Trump warns dollar to be displaced as number one world currency over Biden’s policy
It is noted that China is trying to displace the US dollar as the number one currency throughout the world
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Mercenary recruitment center for Ukrainian army enlists Brazilians
According to a TASS correspondent, five people enrolled after a blog post of the center
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Significant amount of seized Ukrainian equipment analyzed — Russian Gen Staff deputy chief
Colonel General Vasily Trushin emphasized that "all identified features are promptly taken into account and are put to further use"
Lavrov assesses Middle East situation, peace initiatives
The Board of Peace, created at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, should address the underlying causes of the Middle East conflict, the top diplomat noted
Norway leads Olympic medal count after three days
Switzerland ranks second, Japan comes third. Nine competitions to take place tomorrow
Rossiya Airlines to continue flights to Cuba, may adjust routes — Aeroflot Group
If the situation changes, Aeroflot will promptly inform passengers about the status of flights to Cuba, the company noted
Hypersonic missile Tsirkon was used in special operation — Putin
The Tsirkon hypersonic missile was developed and is produced in the Reutov-based NPO Mashinostroyeniya
Eighteen Russians freed from scam call centers in Myanmar in two years — envoy
The Russian diplomat noted that Myanmar’s authorities "have declared the fight against online scam and other illegal activities a national priority and are now working to increase efforts to curb the operation of cybercrime centers"
US-China summit set for early April in Beijing — Politico
Earlier, the US leader said he expected his Chinese counterpart to make a reciprocal visit to Washington by the end of the year
French president accuses US of putting economic pressure on Europe over Greenland
Emmanuel Macron expressed confidence that the Europeans "should not try to find a compromise" in a situation like that
Dutch chief of defense announces NATO plans to strengthen presence in Arctic
The general also said that the Netherlands "has the capabilities to operate in the Arctic" and sees this as a good idea, although no final decision has been made yet
Mexico suspends oil supplies to Cuba but to keep sending humanitarian aid — president
Claudia Sheinbaum also pointed out that Mexico City is engaged in diplomatic efforts to find a way to support Havana without falling under US restrictions
Israel warns US it may strike Iran unilaterally — newspaper
According to The Jerusalem Post, representatives of the Israeli Defense Ministry conveyed this information to Pentagon officials last week
Russia’s Planshet-A artillery fire system draws interest of Riyadh defense show visitors
According to High Precision Systems holding company, the Planshet-A system mounted on an armored vehicle chassis is notable for its capability to operate with various weapons and can be adapted to meet specific customer specifications
US chips will be applied at data centers now under construction in Armenia — JD Vance
"These are chips that simply do not exist in most countries in the world," the US Vice President said
Russia’s Supercam drones can detect unmanned craft, pirate boats — manufacturer
Unmanned Systems representatives emphasized that its strategic plans include entering the Middle East market
Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys Ukraine’s fortified positions near Kransoarmeysk
UAV operators destroyed dug-outs with Ukrainian personnel
Public platform being formed in Moldova’s Gagauzia to resist Chisinau’s pressure
According to Evghenia Gutsul's adviser Mikhail Vlah, the platform’s offices will be opened in Gagauzia’s three major cities - Comrat, Ceadir-Lunga, and Vulcanesti
Dutch military chief recognizes Russian army's gains in Ukrainian conflict
General Onno Eichelsheim noted that the Netherlands considered it "unlikely" that the conflict would end anytime soon
US now unprepared to implement its Alaska proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow accepted Washington’s proposal in Anchorage
Labour MPs back Starmer amid resignation rumors
According to the TV channel, the UK Prime Minister told his party mates that he has no intention of resigning
Israeli army reports detention of over 20 Palestinian radicals in West Bank
The security forces suspect the detainees of manufacturing, storing, trading weapons, plotting attacks
Press review: EU turns to militarization and Japan PM Takaichi wins early election vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 9th
Japan to provide non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine under NATO program
Japan has already informed several NATO member states and Ukraine of its decision
Russia and Vietnam maintain substantive dialogue at various levels — ambassador
Gennady Bezdetko highlighted the successful interaction between Russia and Vietnam on the international stage
Russia and Iran may sign several economic cooperation agreements
During the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali heard reports from representatives of government agencies and businesses on a broad range of issues
Macron believes Trump wants to dismember EU
The French leader acknowledged that the strategy European countries had chosen for dealing with the US had proven ineffective
French president calls on European leaders to resume dialogue with Russia
Emmanuel Macron sees the need "to arrange the resumption of European discussions with the Russians"
US envoy to NATO denies Zelensky's remarks on settlement
Matthew Whitaker emphasized that Washington was focused on ending the conflict "as soon as possible"
Kremlin says no response to idea of sending some of frozen assets to Board of Peace
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the topic of possible participation in the Board of Peace continued to be explored
US intercepts tanker in Indian Ocean — Pentagon
The statement asserts that the tanker was operating in violation of the "quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean"
Lavrov highlights role of MFA staff involved in special military operation
The Russian foreign minister emphasized the role of a balanced and consistent foreign policy in the formation of a multipolar world
Russia’s budget spending on national projects totals $4.9 bln as of February 1
This represents 5.7% of the planned amount
Talks on Ukraine ongoing, there is still a way to go — Lavrov
"We have repeatedly cautioned against excessive enthusiasm over what’s happening: US President Donald Trump 'put' the Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky in their place," the Russian foreign minister said
NASA postpone Crew-12 launch date due to weather conditions
The launch is rescheduled for February 12
L'Oreal registers six cosmetic trademarks in Russia — watchdog
The trademarks were not registered until January-February 2026
Romanian authorities report drone fragments found on Black Sea beach
The metal debris was drifted ashore, local prosecutors have started an investigation
Zelensky's stubbornness in negotiations costs thousands of Ukrainian lives a day — senator
Igor Kastyukevich argued that Vladimir Zelensky lacked strategic advantages or leverage
Russia completes supplies of S-300 air defense systems to Iran
The contract for selling S-300 to Iran was concluded back in 2007 and resumed in 2015
Kremlin spokesman explains what ‘spirit of Anchorage’ entails
According to Dmitry Peskov, understandings, achieved in Anchorage, are fundamental and they can move the settlement process forward and allow for a breakthrough
Armenia, US completed talks on signing agreements in peaceful nuclear energy
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted that the agreement would promote the country's energy diversity
US attacks drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, two people dead — Pentagon
The vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said
West seeks to pull Belarus away from Russia — lawmaker
Oleg Gaidukevich says Western countries have opposed the geopolitical choice of Minsk since 1994
Saudi Arabia showing interest in Russian oil, gas production equipment
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said that Moscow is in discussions with Riyadh regarding developing cooperation with the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives
US to control Russia's military-technical ties with India, other BRICS members — Lavrov
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said earlier that India's military purchases from Russia irritated the United States
Pashinyan says Armenia acquired military drones from US
"Their effectiveness has been proven by extensive operational experience," Armenian Prime Minister noted
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 0.36%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index declined by 1.12%
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Dutch chief of defense allows for country's participation in Ukraine mission
According to the general, the decision on participation in a potential mission will be made by the country's new government, which is due to be sworn in and take office on February 23
IN BRIEF: Key details on detainees in assassination attempt against Russian general
Russia’s Federal Security Service said the detainees provided details of preparations for the assassination attempt against Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, carried out on orders from the Ukrainian Security Service
Japan denies reports on decision to join NATO’s PURL program for Ukraine
At the same time, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara emphasized that Tokyo would continue providing support to Ukraine aimed at rebuilding and strengthening its society and economy
BRICS focused on integrating new members, still open to expansion — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that there would be expansion and no current BRICS member opposed that
Russian defense minister holds talks with CSTO secretary general
Andrey Belousov noted that the CSTO had established and continued to improve its crisis response system, formed collective forces, and regularly conducted combat training exercises
Russia not going to attack Europe, but ready to retaliate — Lavrov
Russia has absolutely no reason for attack, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Russia in talks with Cuba on assistance against US suffocating techniques — Kremlin
Cuba’s already complicated energy situation deteriorated after the US military seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3
Council of Europe launches new mechanism to pressure Russians — Duma probe’s chief
Vasily Piskarev pointed out that Russians have been encouraged to actively participate in activities against their own country, support initiatives such as tribunals against Russia, and advocate for the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine
Issue of Iranian missiles is not directly linked to US’ security — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan emphasized that "the number of issues Iranians want to discuss is not the same as the number of issues on the United States’ agenda"
Six Russian athletes to compete on fourth day of 2026 Winter Olympics
A total of nine medal events are scheduled for Tuesday
Russia unveils new Goliath 2.0, Karakurt 2.0 drones at exhibition in Riyadh
The copter-type drones have been successfully tested in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in Zaporozhye Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first strike immobilized the tank and the subsequent strikes wiped out the protective armor and the combat vehicle itself
NATO to launch Arctic Sentry mission within days — agency
According to Reuters, this move is meant to boost NATO’s role in the region and "defuse tensions between US President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland"
AI to ensure military superiority for army — Russian General Staff
Colonel General Vasily Trushin added that the traditional factors such as troop strength, weapon quality, and soldier professionalism are still important for military success
Starmer may resign next week — Bloomberg
The reason for such conversations was a scandal with the appointment of Peter Mandelson to the post of British ambassador to the US
US should abandon double standards in relations with Russia — presidential candidate
The current US administration of Donald Trump needs "to take a step back from his aggressive rhetoric, says Diane Sare
Russia to act responsibly despite New START expiration — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya says Russia is ready for an equal dialogue to "fix the situation"
Trump demands half ownership of bridge between US, Canada
The US leader stressed that otherwise he will not allow this bridge to open
Sociopaths in Washington profiting from Ukrainian conflict — Congresswoman Luna
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that she and her supporters wanted to "make Russian-American relations great again"
Russia, US determined to make relations 'great again' — ambassador to Washington
Alexander Darchiev noted that the history of Russian-American relations is a vivid example of diplomatic art
US integrating Russian tank protection technologies into Abrams tanks — Rostec
Bekkhan Ozdoyev added that the entire history of tank design is a history of evolution
Zelensky wants to meet with Putin to mislead Ukrainians — MP
There is no expediency in such a meeting, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs said
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield, energy, transport sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russia reaffirms solidarity with people of Cuba, Venezuela — top diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stressed that Moscow is interested in further developing honest and equal international cooperation based on mutual understanding, trust and neighborliness
Russia’s Medvedev falls in opening round at 2026 ATP Rotterdam tournament
The Russian athlete lost to unseeded Hugo Umbert of France
Russia and Mexico aim to resolve payment issues to boost trade — ambassador
Eduardo Villegas Megias noted that Mexico was focused on ensuring that bilateral trade with Russia "continues to grow at all times"
Lavrov talks US reluctance to follow through with peace proposals, security architecture
While Russia and the United States could have embraced broader cooperation following the summit in Anchorage, the opposite trend has been observed
EU considers options to secure Ukraine’s membership in peace deal
According to sources cited by the media, Brussels may offer to grant Ukraine immediate partial EU member rights
US to lower tariff for Bangladesh from 20 to 19% — newspaper
According to Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, the United States has granted duty-free or preferential access to 2,500 Bangladeshi goods, while Bangladesh has granted duty-free or preferential access to 4,400 American goods
US lawmaker highlights need to discuss trade, normalization of relations with Russia
According to Anna Paulina Luna, there is a general idea of when the meeting could take place but the process particularly depends on the issuance of visas to Russian parliament members by the US Department of State
Russia-US relations key to whole world, any worsening inadmissible, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said that contacts were ongoing
Kamaz, GAZ, UAZ prepare to debut in Ethiopia — Russian ambassador
"Negotiations on the localization of the Russian automotive industry are progressing in a substantive manner, taking into account Ethiopia’s regulatory specifics," Evgeny Terekhin said
EAEU, India set to complete talks on free trade area as soon as possible — diplomat
According to Denis Alipov, such an agreement will directly contribute to the expansion of trade and economic relations with India
NPT remains cornerstone of multilateral cooperation in nuclear sphere — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya pushed for depoliticized collaboration between all NPT signatories toward strengthening the agreement ahead of the 2026 NPT Review Conference to be hosted by New York in April-May
Recon drones, loitering munitions help create effective strike systems — Rostec
Bekkhan Ozdoyev pointed to Supercam, Skat and Kub unmanned aerial vehicles that had helped ferret out and destroy thousands of enemy targets in the special military operation in Ukraine
Russian Olesik in 14th place in women's luge at 2026 Olympics, final runs set for tomorrow
Julia Taubitz of Germany won the competition, Merle Malou Fraebel came second
Russia opposes ties with Britain, Ireland, Canada given their political course — diplomat
Alexander Gusarov said that authorities of these countries resort to any attempts to eradicate different-thinking approaches regarding Russia
Forcible conscription in Ukraine carried out with EU approval — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that Hungary had imposed sanctions on several senior Ukrainian military officers who were responsible for forcible conscription and the deaths of people as a result of beatings and abuse at recruitment centers
Many French citizens with traditional values seek to move to Russia — ambassador
A total of 170 visas have been issued for entry to Russia, which allows recipients to later obtain a temporary residence permit without quotas, with the prospect of acquiring Russian citizenship, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said
Container shipments on Russian Railways network down 7% in January to 634,000 TEU
The number of loaded containers dispatched decreased by 9.1% to 445,600 TEU, including 145,100 TEU for export shipments
Top Turkish diplomat says plans to topple Iranian regime through airstrikes are illusion
This is a vain illusion to think that this will weaken the government and the people, he told CNN Turk
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian positions in Zaporozhye Region
The troops also destroyed a dug-out sheltering with Ukrainian military personnel
