Russia’s UAV-detecting system capable of tracking swarm of drones

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. The airspace control system can be used for simultaneous tracking of multiple targets, including a swarm of drones, the High Precision Systems holding company (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"In accordance with the product’s performance characteristics, simultaneous tracking of multiple targets, including a swarm of drones, is possible," the company representatives emphasized.

According to them, in addition to the ability to detect tactical attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the airspace control system has been confirmed to detect both jet-powered drones and cruise missiles. The detection range of attack and reconnaissance drones allows for the early deployment of mobile task forces to counter their use, High Precision Systems experts noted.

Furthermore, they added, the system is regularly upgraded in terms of integration with IT and various automation systems, electronic warfare systems, fire control systems, and UAV interceptor guidance systems.

"The airspace control system has high modernization potential and allows for upgrading through the integration of systems for various purposes," representatives of High Precision Systems said.