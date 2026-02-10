Syrian government army being withdrawn from Kurdish-populated Hasakah city

BEIRUT, February 10. /TASS/. The command of the Syrian interim government’s armed forces has announced the withdrawal of troops from the Kurdish-populated city of Hasakah.

"Our troops are withdrawing from the positions they have been on in Hasakah and its vicinity since February 2 and handing them over to internal security forces units," it said in a statement seen by TASS.

According to the statement, units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are leaving the city to return to their bases outside it.

The operation is being conducted in accordance with the agreement reached between the Syrian authorities and the Kurds. The SDF "is committed to the bilateral agreements and is taking positive steps," the statement says, "We are following the situation to decide about our further actions."

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi told Ronahi TV earlier that Kurdish units will be incorporated into government forces. Three Kurdish brigades will be formed in the Syrian army in the al-Jazira region. one more Kurdish brigade will be established near Ain al-Arab (Kobani) on the Euphrates eastern bank in the Aleppo governorate.