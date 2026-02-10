EU to blacklist Russian Olympic chief, chess federation head

BRUSSELS, February 10. /TASS/. The European Union intends to include President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich and State Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky in its 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, EUObserver said, citing draft documents.

Apart from that, the European Union also plans to impose sanctions on Russian National Olympic Committee (NOC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

EU sanctions imply a ban on trips to EU countries and the immobilization of assets in European banks, if any.