Kiev’s attacks against CPC is cause for major concerns — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Kiev's attacks against the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) undermine international energy cooperation and are the cause for the most serious concerns for Kazakhstan, Russia, and the entire international community, Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin told Rossiya-24 television in an interview.

"These attacks evidence the criminal nature of actions of the Kiev regime. This is first, and second is that they undermine international energy cooperation and security - international energy one," the ambassador noted. "So this is the cause here for the most serious concerns of the entire international community, for Russia, for Kazakhstan, and for our energy partners," Borodavkin stressed. "The situation has recently evened out and the consortium continues its operations," the Russian diplomat added.

The Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicle attacked the CPC infrastructure on November 29, 2025. The CPC infrastructure was also exposed to Ukrainian drone attacks last year.

Deliveries over CPC amounted to 63 mln metric tons in 2024, with foreign shippers producing oil in Kazakhstan accounted for more than 70% of this figure.