Egyptian president receives Russian foreign intel chief

CAIRO, February 10. /TASS/ Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi received visiting chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, the Egyptian leader’s office said.

"Egyptian President Abdelfattah el-Sisi received Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin in the presence of Director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service Hassan Rashad. The Egyptian head of state asked [Naryshkin] to convey greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and words of thanks for his contribution to the development of relations between Cairo and Moscow," it said.

During the talks, the sides discussed recent developments in the region and in the world and agreed on the "necessity of strengthening Russian-Egyptian cooperation to prevent new spirals of escalation in the Middle East," it said, adding that el-Sisi and Naryshkin agreed "to expand cooperation between relevant Egyptian and Russian structures to reach peaceful solutions to regional and global crises."