US Treasury authorizes supply of oil, gas exploration goods, technology to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has issued a license that temporarily exempts operations on the supply of oil and gas production goods and technology to Venezuela from US sanctions. The document was published by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

This refers to the supply of goods, technology, software, or services for the exploration, development, or production of oil and gas in Venezuela.

Moreover, the Department of the Treasury issued a license exempting operations supporting the operation of Venezuelan ports and airports from sanctions.