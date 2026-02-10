Italy’s Fontana becomes first female athlete to medal in six consecutive Winter Olympics

MILAN, February 10. /TASS/. Italian short track speed skater Arianna Fontana became the first female athlete to medal in six straight Winter Olympics after she raced to the gold on Tuesday at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Earlier in the day, Fontana, 35, clinched the gold in the team mixed relay skating with her teammates Elisa Confortola, Thomas Nadalini and Pietro Sighel, winning her third career Olympic gold medal in the process.

Her previous two Olympic golds came at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Olympics (both in the 500-meter women’s individual discipline).

Fontana has four Olympic silvers (2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang, two at 2022 Beijing) and five Olympic bronze medals (2006 Turin, 2010 Vancouver, two at 2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang).

In addition to her Olympic merits, the Italian short track speed skater is the 2015 World Champion, also owning six silvers and ten bronze medals at the world championships. Fontana is a 24-time European champion as well.

Italian luger Armin Zoggeler was the first ever athlete to win medals in six straight Winter Games between 1994 and 2014.

The all-time Olympic record belongs to legendary German equestrian Isabell Werth, who won the gold in all seven Summer Olympics she participated in (1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, 2024).

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.