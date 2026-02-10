Azerbaijan, US intend to deepen cooperation in field of civil nuclear energy

BAKU, February 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and the United States have confirmed their intention to develop cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy, including joint projects and technology exchange, according to the Strategic Partnership Charter between the two countries, signed in Baku by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to deepen civil nuclear cooperation," the document stated.

The parties consider this cooperation as an element of strategic partnership aimed at enhancing energy security and introducing modern technologies into Azerbaijan's energy sector, the document noted.