MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The number of trademarks used in the franchise agreement increased to 10,600 over the last year, the Russian Federal Intellectual Property Service told TASS.

"An increase in the number of transactions with intellectual property items in Russia evidences the transition to the mature secondary market. The number of transactions on the sale of trademarks increased by 7%, and by 10% for the license agreements," head of the service Yury Zubov said.

The total number of franchise contracts was over 7,800 over the last year but the number of trademarks transferred under them increased to 10,600. Russian online retailer Ozon with about 78,000 outlets opened remains the leader of the Russian franchise market as of the start of 2026, the service added.