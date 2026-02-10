NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. Indian authorities are already scaling down Russian oil purchases and are simultaneously increasing imports of US energy resources, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox business television in an interview.

"The short answer is yes, they've already started winding down their purchases of Russian energy products," Greer said. "They've started ramping back up purchases of American energy and energy from other sources," he added.

Russia continue to be the largest oil supplier to India despite West’s attempts to meddle in this cooperation, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov told TASS earlier.