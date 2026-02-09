Middle Eastern countries show interest in Su-57E fighter jet — Russian industry minister

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Middle Eastern nations are increasingly showing interest in Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, with some agreements already in place, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told the media during the Innoprom exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

"Yes, there is certainly interest. We recently unveiled the Su-57E, which is among the best aircraft in the world - possibly the best at present. It is also combat-tested. There is significant interest, and some contracts have been signed, though I cannot disclose the details," Alikhanov stated.

The Su-57 is a versatile multirole frontline fighter designed to execute a broad spectrum of combat missions. Capable of engaging air, ground, and naval targets, it can operate around the clock in adverse weather conditions and challenging electronic warfare environments. As Sergey Bogdan, Honored Test Pilot and Chief Pilot of the Sukhoi Design Bureau at United Aircraft Corporation Rostec, previously told TASS, the Su-57 continues to undergo improvements based on operational experience in real combat scenarios.

Additionally, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) indicated to TASS that countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also expressing interest in collaborating on the Su-57 program.

TASS serves as the official information agency for the exhibition.