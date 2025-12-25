This year’s final batch of Su-35S fighters delivered to Russian Defense Ministry — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state-run corporation Rostec) has manufactured and delivered another batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Defense Ministry. This is final delivery in 2025, Rostec reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation of the Rostec State Corporation has manufactured and delivered another batch of Su-35S multirole fighters to the Russian Defense Ministry. The aircraft have completed a series of required ground and flight factory tests and have been handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces," the company reported, adding that it was the final batch delivered in 2025.

A Su-35S pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces noted that the aircraft has demonstrated high performance during the special military operation. "As part of the fulfilment of tasks set by the Russian defense minister for the supply of highly sought-after weapons and equipment to the troops, crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces accepted the Su-35S aircraft. It is very comfortable, ergonomic, and highly reliable. The aircraft is in demand by the troops, and pilots love it. The Su-35S has performed well during the special military operation," he said.

Rostec noted that the state corporation's aircraft manufacturers are already working on a fighter production plan for 2026. "The outgoing year was record-breaking in terms of combat aircraft production. The Su-35S fighter production plan has been fulfilled. Our aircraft manufacturers are already working on next year’s program. The Su-35S is one of the most sought-after aircraft in the troops. It has destroyed the largest number of targets during the special military operation," the company emphasized.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said that 2025 will be a year of intensive work for UAC enterprises fulfilling the government defense order. "A number of our plants have already completed this year's production program. The rest are completing the implementation of their contracts. We are consistently increasing the production volume of in-demand military equipment, fulfilling our obligations to the Russian Aerospace Forces," he added.