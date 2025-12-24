MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 2 GW of power generation capacity as a result of a series of explosions on the morning of December 23. Total capacity may have dropped to approximately 10 GW, which is less than 20% of the capacity before December 24, 2022, according to TASS calculations.

Ukraine does not publish official data on power grid losses as a result of the explosions. According to open sources, by early autumn 2025, its capacity had dropped to 15-17 GW, of which approximately 8 GW came from nuclear power plants. After a series of explosions in September-November, capacity dropped to 12 GW.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy facilities with Kinzhal missiles on the morning of December 23. "In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, this morning the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their energy facilities. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Ukraine did not specify the facilities where the explosions occurred, but representatives of the Ivano-Frankovsk regional administration indicated that the explosion occurred near the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant (TPP), the largest in the country. Its capacity until February 24, 2022, was approximately 2.3 GW, but it had previously experienced explosions, which should have led to power loss. DTEK, the owner of the plant, indirectly confirmed the recent damage to the Burshtyn TPP.

The scale of outages—affecting more than 500,000 consumers in western Ukraine—also indicates significant power losses in the system.

Before February 2022, the capacity of Ukraine's power grid was approximately 56 GW, some of which was exported. The current power output is about one-fifth of what it was before the beginning of the special military operation, and after the latest series of explosions, possibly even less. For residential consumers, this means power outages during the winter for 8-12 hours every day.