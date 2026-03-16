MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. In a hysterical attempt to remind its European partners of its presence, Ukraine is making unsuccessful attempts to attack Moscow with drones, but the capabilities of Russian air defenses are only growing, said Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the Crimes committed by the Kiev Regime.

"Kiev is hysterically trying to remind its European partners of its presence. Against the backdrop of the 'Ukrainian track' being pushed out of the global news agenda, Kiev is making unsuccessful attempts to reach the capital region. But the number of downed Ukrainian drones testifies more to the growing capabilities of Russian air defenses than to the Kiev regime’s ability to inflict any significant damage," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defenses downed 145 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight. According to the ministry, 53 UAVs were downed over the Moscow Region, including 46 on the approach to Moscow.