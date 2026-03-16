Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.45% to 2,884.71 and 1,132.74 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 2.3 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.6735 rubles.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.44% at 2,884.54 points and 1,132.67 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.8 kopecks at 11.6585 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.52% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,886.87 points.