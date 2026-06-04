Russia’s two-time Olympic Champ Fetisov says played ice hockey with Putin recently

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup Champion Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS on Thursday that he had recently played ice hockey with President Vladimir Putin.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] fell in love with this game and he greatly enjoys it," Fetisov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"It [the game] always offers new feelings and an opportunity to switch to another wavelength. The game of ice hockey is always about some new feelings. It is about netting a puck, giving away an assist and skating swiftly. This is what generates positive emotions," he continued.

"Being in a good physical condition and enjoying the sports, this game particularly, is a must-do today. We usually sit and talk together with other [hockey and sports legends] on various issues. It is also interesting for him [Putin] to talk to us," Russia’s legendary ice hockey player noted.

Fetisov pointed out that during the matches he is positioned to play in one five with Putin on the ice simultaneously adding "that we have already worked out the five’s match-up so everything is okay."

The 68-year-old Russia’s merited hockey star is constantly participating in gala-matches involving Russian hockey legends, politicians and pop music stars.

The 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.