LUGANSK, March 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost 9,100 troops, including foreign mercenaries, in the zone of the special military operation over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"Over the past week, the enemy’s sanitary and irreplaceable losses included approximately 9,145 Ukrainian militants and fighters, an increase of 245 over the number of casualties reported in the previous period as the Russian Armed Forces continued to accomplish tasks in the course of the special military operation," the expert wrote on his page on VKontakte social media platform, based on an analysis of data from the Russian Defense Ministry. According to him, Russia’s Battlegroup Center, operating in western areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region, inflicted the heaviest damage on Ukrainian troops.

Over the past week, Russian fighters also destroyed a Su-27 fighter jet, a Mi-8 helicopter, almost 2,600 drones of various types, 156 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 517 motor vehicles, 53 electronic warfare and counter-battery radars, and 38 ammo, fuel and materiel depots belonging to the enemy.