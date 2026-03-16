Trump says he may delay visit to China due to Middle East conflict

LONDON, March 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that his visit to China may be delayed due to the conflict in the Middle East.

"We may delay," Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times. He did not say for how long.

Reuters reported earlier, citing a White House official, that Trump would visit China between March 31 and April 2.

The US president urged China to join Washington’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic. "I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits," Trump noted. Waiting until the summit would be too late, he added.