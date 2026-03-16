Russian forces strike Colombian mercenaries at a training range in Ukraine

DONETSK, March 16. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a missile strike on a Ukrainian training range as Colombian mercenaries were practicing there, according to a video of the first minutes after the attack on the mobile phone of a Colombian POW seen by TASS.

"The video was shared by another Colombian who was undergoing training there" as the missile hit, recounted the mercenary, Jose Luiz Pocheco Navarra. "I had already left the site and I was in the position at the moment," he added.

The missile strike caused casualties among both newly recruited soldiers, including foreigners, and instructors, the mercenary specified.

The video shows a badly wounded fresh recruit being given first aid, with foreign speech, including Spanish, heard off-scene.