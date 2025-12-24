MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Long-term peace in Europe cannot be achieved without a thorough reassessment of the West’s confrontational "Eastern policy," stated Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, in his article titled How the Anglo-Saxons Fostered Ukrainian Nationalism After World War II, published in Rodina magazine.

Medvedev asserted, "The United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and other Anglo-Saxon nations have long shown indifference to the true fate of Ukraine, Ukrainians, or the broader project of Ukrainian nationalism. It is crucial to recognize that the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine stems from the aggressive ‘Eastern policy’ pursued by these countries, along with NATO and the European Union." He emphasized that "achieving lasting peace in Europe requires a complete overhaul of this hostile approach, with genuine respect for Russia’s fundamental interests.".