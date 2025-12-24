Russia cuts total gas production by 3.3% in first 11 months to 600 bcm — Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia reduced its total gas production (natural gas and associated petroleum gas) by 3.3% year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2025, to 600 bln cubic meters, according to data released by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, natural gas production in January-November amounted to 507 bln cubic meters, down 3% year-on-year. In November, natural gas output totaled 51.2 bln cubic meters, which was 1% lower than in October 2025 and 3.2% less than in November 2024.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in January-November amounted to 29.9 mln tons, down 3.3% compared with the same period last year. In November, LNG production totaled 3.1 mln tons, which was 0.8% higher than in November 2024 but 5.3% lower than in October 2025.

Associated petroleum gas production in January-November declined by 3.9%, to 92.9 bln cubic meters.

Gas production forecasts in Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that Russia increased gas production by 7.6% in 2024, to 685 bln cubic meters, driven by rising exports and domestic demand, as well as the development of the oil and gas chemical sector. At the same time, he stated that Russia intends to increase gas production volumes in 2025.

According to the Economic Development Ministry’s forecast, gas production in Russia in 2025 will decline to 680.2 bln cubic meters (down from the previously expected 695.4 bln cubic meters). In 2026, production is projected at 690.4 bln cubic meters (previous forecast: 709.1 bln cubic meters); in 2027, at 712.8 bln cubic meters (previous forecast: 729.7 bln cubic meters); and in 2028, at 739.9 bln cubic meters (previous forecast: 750.9 bln cubic meters).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects gas production in Russia to amount to 690 bln cubic meters in 2025, compared with 685 bln cubic meters in 2024. At the same time, the IEA’s initial forecast for 2026 envisages a 2.6% increase in gas production in Russia, to 708 bln cubic meters.