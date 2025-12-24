Electricity generation in Russia down 1.5% in first 11 months to 1.079 trillion kWh

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia totaled 1.079 trillion kWh in January-November 2025, which is 1.5% lower than in the same period of 2024, according to materials released by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Over the 11-month period, thermal power plants reduced electricity generation by 1.5% year-on-year, producing 688 bln kWh. Nuclear power plants increased output by 2.5% to 199 bln kWh. At the same time, generation at hydropower plants declined by 5.8%, amounting to 185 bln kWh.

In November this year, electricity generation decreased by 2.5% compared with November 2024 to 105 blnkWh. Nuclear power plants generated 19 bln kWh, which is 1.3% lower than in the same period a year earlier. Thermal power plants reduced output by 4.5% to 68.4 bln kWh, while hydropower plants increased generation by 5.1% to 16.7 bln kWh.