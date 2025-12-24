{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Electricity generation in Russia down 1.5% in first 11 months to 1.079 trillion kWh

In November this year, electricity generation decreased by 2.5% compared with November 2024 to 105 blnkWh

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia totaled 1.079 trillion kWh in January-November 2025, which is 1.5% lower than in the same period of 2024, according to materials released by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Over the 11-month period, thermal power plants reduced electricity generation by 1.5% year-on-year, producing 688 bln kWh. Nuclear power plants increased output by 2.5% to 199 bln kWh. At the same time, generation at hydropower plants declined by 5.8%, amounting to 185 bln kWh.

In November this year, electricity generation decreased by 2.5% compared with November 2024 to 105 blnkWh. Nuclear power plants generated 19 bln kWh, which is 1.3% lower than in the same period a year earlier. Thermal power plants reduced output by 4.5% to 68.4 bln kWh, while hydropower plants increased generation by 5.1% to 16.7 bln kWh.

EU goods imports into Russia exceed exports — Eurostat
Exports of Russian goods to the EU amounted to 21.7 bln euro, while imports of goods from the EU into Russia totaled 22.2 bln euro
Russian air defenses destroy drone en route to Moscow
Emergency services are working at the crash site
IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements on economy at cabinet meeting
The president said that Russia and its economy are in a good place, "despite numerous challenges"
Parties to negotiations on Ukraine discussing four final documents — US NATO envoy
There is a 20-point peace plan, together with sort of the multilateral security guarantees, the US specific security guarantees, and the post-peace economic growth and prosperity plan, Matthew Whitaker said
Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency
According to its information, the heads of US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January
Italy becomes first NATO country to receive Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defense system
The contract is worth $86 million and includes an option to deliver up to three additional systems
Press review: Ukraine mulls elections and Trump plans laser fleet as gold prices soar
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 24th
Ukrainian troops try to bypass Russian EWF systems using short-range UAVs — developer
According to the statement, such steps are an attempt by the enemy to complicate the operation of radio reconnaissance and electronic countermeasures, reduce the time of reliable detection, and increase the survivability of the command and control channel
Debris of plane crash near Ankara located - NTV
According to the TV channel, the Falcon 50 crashed due to a technical malfunction
Medvedev curious about reasons for unexpectedly conciliatory statements from EU
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council noted that Boris Pistorius stated he doesn't believe a war between NATO and Russia is imminent, while Alexander Stubb acknowledged that Moscow has no interest in attacking member countries of the alliance
Putin warned Bush that NATO membership would split Ukraine — declassified documents
During their meeting in Sochi in April 2008, Bush asked the Russian leader why Russia opposes to Ukraine’s NATO membership
US remains hostage to approaches it criticizes in case of Venezuela — UN envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya expressed hope that "Washington will be able to stop in time and avoid a fatal mistake"
FSB thwarts hostage-taking, prisoner escape from penal colony in Kurgan Region
A prisoner concealed a shiv in his punishment cell, where he was placed for violating prison rules
FACTBOX: Two traffic police officers killed in explosion in southern Moscow
The suspect is also dead
Putin to present state awards at Kremlin today
The Russian leader will present orders, medals, and honorary titles to renowned musicians, artists, scientists, teachers, sports figures, healthcare workers, industrialists, agriculturalists, and other prominent figures
New German intelligence chief holds phone call with Russian counterpart — portal
The WDR broadcasting company’s investigative unit described the conversation as "a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian agencies"
Russia to formulate its position following Miami meeting, to soon continue talks — Kremlin
Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21
Russian-made Snickers bars on sale in London despite sanctions
Employees at one of the stores said they did not know where the bars were made
Polish prosecutor’s office receives Kiev's extradition request for Russian archaeologist
Alexander Burtyagin, who heads the North Black Sea region sector at the Ancient World department of the world-famous Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and heads the museum’s Kerch expedition, was detained on December 4
Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia
"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," according to the patent
Foreign intelligence services monitoring Oreshnik missile deployment in Belarus — KGB
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier stated that a maximum of 10 Russian-made Oreshnik systems would be deployed in the republic
Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies
According to Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, it is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations
Hungary refuses to ignore 'constitutional coup' in EU — minister for EU affairs
Janos Boka warned that the Hungarian government "will not sit idly by" as this happens
Europe has 'epiphany' on Ukraine negotiations — opposition figure
Viktor Medvedchuk said that Europe had previously acted as a "bridge between Russia and the United States," but today's attempts by Europeans to build a wall between Moscow and Washington "are a joke"
Brazil concerned about Trump's actions towards Venezuela — ambassador to Russia
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos also expressed hope that a military conflict between the United States and Venezuela will not occur
US NATO envoy believes ball is in Russia's court in Ukrainian settlement
According to Matthew Whitaker, Washington is trying to find out the maximum that Russia is willing to do to end the conflict
Several points of Zelensky’s so-called plan unworkable, expert says
Alexander Dudchak doubts that Kiev is really ready to carry out an "all-for-all" prisoner swap according to the plan
Anglo-Saxon nations tap into Soviet-era tactics to 'decolonize' Russia anew — Medvedev
The senior Russian official recalled a briefing in the US Congress on the "decolonization of Russia" in June 2022, as well as the financial and media support provided by the Anglo-Saxons to the terrorist organization "Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum"
About 417,000 Russians have signed military service contracts — Medvedev
Additionally, more than 36,000 have voluntarily joined units dispatched to the zone of the special military operation, the politician stated
Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus will not affect balance in Europe — defense minister
Viktor Khrenin emphasized that the deployment is a direct response to aggressive actions by Western nations
Russian troops pressing Ukrainian army in Krasny Liman direction — expert
Igor Kimakovsky said that Russian forces are also successfully fighting near the settlement of Ozyornoye
US pressuring Venezuela to change its government — Russian envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, the US President's statement is "a direct claim to another state's natural resources and subsoil"
Ukraine’s major oil producer Ukrnafta sustains critical damage
The company did not specify the exact nature of the damage or where it occurred
Russian reconnaissance drones penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that the weather is also helping Russian forces operate in these areas
Liquidation of Hezbollah’s military wing aligns with Lebanon’s security interests — MFA
"In accordance with the government plan, the process of disarming Shiite fighters must extend to not only the south but all other regions of the country," Lebanese Foreign Minister Yousef Raji said
Europe's biggest nightmare is Ukraine deal on Russia's terms — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that nobody can rewrite history
Russian troops liberate Zarechnoye in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Social unity around grand goals is key to Russia's achievements, Putin says
The Russian president highlighted the readiness of millions to unite around shared, noble goals
IN BRIEF: Fire at enterprise in Tula Region, 172 UAVs, aftermath of overnight attack
In particular, 110 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region
None of BRICS members wants to leave association — Brazilian ambassador to Russia
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted that BRICS is a constructive force in strengthening a multipolar world order that is becoming increasingly inclusive and democratic
Taliban harms Russia less than Western-backed groups promoting division — Medvedev
In April, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended a ban on Afghanistan’s Taliban movement, which had previously been included in the list of terrorist organizations
Serbia supports Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, offers venue for talks — top diplomat
Marko Duric said that Belgrade strongly support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and all other initiatives that may put an end to hostilities
Russia’s Novocheboksarsk minesweeper conducts patrol sweep in Baltic Sea
The ship's crew also practiced laying out contact and non-contact sweeps
Dmitriev jokes European Commission chief would be banned from entering US
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a post by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the State Department's intention to take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the country
Press review: Russia-US dialogue eyed in 2026 and EU seeks retreat after summit failure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 23rd
Corruption in Biden's team at root of Ukrainian conflict — Dmitriev
"Warmongers are warmongers for one reason: they profit from war," the envoy stated
Resumption of air traffic between Russia, US long overdue — Russian MFA
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov emphasized that this step would clearly demonstrate the improving dialogue between the two countries
EU got involved in conflict in Ukraine to rev up economy — Orban
The prime minister believes the decision is wrong
West needs Zelensky's peace plan to pump resources out of Ukraine — expert
The clause on creating special funds to attract $800 billion for Ukraine's reconstruction was introduced "because money can be made on creating these funds," Alexander Dudchak said
KazTransOil, PERN ink agreement for oil transot to Germany
The agreement on cooperation regulates issues of oil acceptance and delivery at the Adamowo-Zastawa point in the territory of Poland
Hungarian PM rings alarm bell on war
Viktor Orban added that some proposals and decisions made at the European Union summit on December 18-19 were aimed at escalating the conflict in Ukraine and further antagonizing Russia
Share of new heavy trucks from China on Russian market falls to 53% in 11 months
Imports of Chinese trucks weighing more than 16 tons into Russia dropped by 90%
Global gas consumption gain 25 bln cubic meters in 2025
Gazprom pointed to the revision of priority developments in favor of hydrocarbons in some countries and international energy companies
Brazil fully supports peace talks on Ukraine — ambassador to Moscow
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted that Brazil has never supported the diplomatic isolation of Russia
Anti-Venezuela actions to be template for US actions against other states — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that US policy represents "an unambiguous signal to all countries in the region seeking to pursue a sovereign course and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural systems"
EU had chance to prevent Russia conflict in 2022 — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that Europe could have sent a peace mission to Moscow and Kiev instead of declaring their conflict its own war
SANA reports on meeting between Syrian foreign, defense ministers and Putin in Moscow
The Kremlin press service has not yet reported such contact
Globalist fake media machine attacks Trump, his peace efforts — Dmitriev
Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy commented on Donald Trump's opinion that the NYT newspaper poses a serious threat to national security and that its dissemination of false information should be stopped
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
West accuses Russia of Bucha killings just as it did with Holodomor — Medvedev
According to the politician, the groundwork laid by predecessors in creating false ideologies is now actively exploited by the "regime of the bloody Kiev comedian"
Gloomy mood in European Commission’s headquarters — Politico
According to the newspaper, after months of discussions, EU leaders "delivered a harsh reality check, with the executive’s ambitions dashed by political and national red lines"
Two policemen die as result of explosion while detaining suspect in Moscow
Investigators and forensic experts are examining the incident site and establishing all the circumstances around it
At least 5 people were on board plane that crashed near Ankara — Turkish interior minister
The Libyan Army Chief of Staff Muhammad al-Haddad was also on board the Falcon 50 aircraft
US can gain control of Greenland without 'firing a shot' — EP member
Anders Vistisen also noted that Denmark "cannot defend Greenland alone"
Ukraine conflict likely to end in 2026 on terms unfavorable to Kiev — Politico
Foreign affairs columnist Jamie Dettmer doubts a €90 billion loan will be sufficient to keep Ukraine solvent
Ukraine lost 1-2 GW of power grid capacity as a result of December 23 explosions
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy facilities with Kinzhal missiles on the morning of December 23
US moves additional forces to Caribbean — media
At least ten Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that are used in special operations, as well as a C-17 large military transport aircraft have been deployed to the area
Russian air defenses destroy drone en route to Moscow
In total, three drones were shot down after midnight
Another drone flying toward Moscow destroyed
Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the fallen debris, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said
Top Syrian diplomat says country’s relations with Russia enter new stage
According to Asaad al-Shaibani, Syria "seeks to forge balanced relations with all states"
Sanctions against Russia have not hindered growth of its trade with Brazil — ambassador
Today, Russia ranks eighth among Brazil's trading partners, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said
European Union disintegrating before our eyes — Orban
The Hungarian PM noted that "EU decision-makers are constantly forced to backtrack"
US sanctions against former European officials cast doubt on EU sovereignty — Kallas
The chief of the European diplomacy said that Europe will continue to defend its values of freedom of expression
Kiev deploying most combat-fit UAV units, assault groups to Gulyaipole — defense source
Russia’s Battlegroup East forces continue steadily advancing in Gulyaipole, a source in Russian defense circles said
Putin warned Bush that admitting Ukraine to NATO will lead to Russia-US confrontation
The Russian leader stressed that this would create a threat of NATO moving its military bases and various arms systems to the exact proximity to the Russian border
Russia, Brazil plan to increase trade in national currencies — ambassador to Moscow
The large trade deficit between the two countries limits the use of national currencies for trade and commercial transactions, the diplomat noted
Thai F-16 fighter jets attack Cambodian territory — newspaper report
Thai jets dropped six bombs near Phnom Sampov in the Banan district of the Battambang Province in northwestern Cambodia
Emergence of BRICS payment system quite possible — ambassador to Moscow
The diplomat called this topic one of the most important on the BRICS agenda
Belarusian KGB sniffs out foreign spy ring eavesdropping on pilots — report
The network was assisted by several individuals residing in Belarus
Kiev loses about 20 battalions in fighting near Vilcha — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that, despite heavy losses and massive, combined attacks by the Russian army, the Ukrainian army brigades have "a very large number of soldiers that go AWOL"
Venezuela has overwhelming support in UN Security Council — president
The Venezuelan leader called the US seizure of vessels "piracy" and noted that "no one can defeat" the country
Brazil interested in Russian diesel, gasoline supplies — ambassador to Moscow
Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos emphasized that "diesel is especially important because Brazil's transportation system relies heavily on road freight"
Ukrainian media outlet releases Kiev’s 20-point peace plan
Ukraine presented this plan to the American side at recent talks in the United States
Russian forces now occupy both banks of Seversky Donets River — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that significant success has been achieved in this area in a very short time
Russia developing scenarios for using net guns against drones
These scenarios will form the basis for the methodology that will be taught to Russian military personnel at training centers
Iraq says Iran stops gas supplies due to 'extraordinary circumstances'
Ahmed Musa, head of the Iraqi ministry's press service, noted that Baghdad "has taken emergency measures to prevent a crisis at power plants until gas supplies resume"
Plotter of terrorist attack on oil pipeline neutralized in Tyumen Region — FSB
According to the FSB’s Public Relations Center, the suspect, a Russian citizen originally from Vinnitsa in Ukraine, resisted arrest and was subsequently neutralized during the operation
BRICS has developed criteria for admitting new members — ambassador to Moscow
A candidate country must have good relations with its neighbors and be opposed to unilateral sanctions, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos noted
Peace in Europe unattainable without review of West's anti-Russian policy — Medvedev
"It is crucial to recognize that the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine stems from the aggressive ‘Eastern policy’ pursued by Anglo-Saxon nations along with NATO and the European Union," the politician stated
Kremlin spokesman urges Poland to remember political distortion has no place in G20
"As a rule, the Poles tend to politicize everything and distort the meaning of policies," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Air defenses down 172 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
110 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Medvedev calls on world to designate Ukraine’s nationalism as destructive ideology
The politician described Ukrainian nationalism as a hand-made political project that rose to its anti-human fame last century with what he called targeted mass support from the United States and Great Britain
Russian expert questions CNN wolf story
According to Amirkhan Amirkhanov, the wolf population has increased in recent years in the European part of Russia and Europe in general
German top diplomat says Russia’s military successes pose 'serious threat' to NATO
Johann Wadephul also noted that there was no point in providing Ukraine with security guarantees without clear commitments from the United States
Putin-Trump call can be arranged quickly if needed — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that everything slows down during Christmas time
Trump's Golden Fleet is doomed due to lack of proper US air defense system — expert
"Presently, the US Navy’s onboard air and missile defenses are incapable of reliably intercepting hypersonic threats, including sophisticated missiles like Russia’s Tsirkon and comparable Chinese systems," Alexander Stepanov noted
Russian intel chief reveals recent extended call with MI6 director
Sergey Naryshkin said the phone conversation was held "just a few days ago"
West 'understands nothing about Russians,' Rostec says in response to Reuters report
The Russian defense industry is currently focused on solving state problems, not on generating more profit
Thief conks jewel courier on head in Paris, steals sapphire priced at 150,000 euro
The injured courier was hospitalized
Parade of Russian Father Frosts, Snow Maidens takes place in Mexico City
The procession, accompanied by Russian and Soviet New Year's songs, attracted genuine interest from local residents and tourists
Medvedev suggests encouraging separatism in West as countermeasure
"Separatism is a gamble that can be played by two," the politician noted
