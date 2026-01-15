Putin calls Russia and Brazil like-minded people in creating just world order

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are like-minded people in shaping a just world order, President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors.

"I am sure the Brazilian ambassador will agree that our two countries, which stood at the grassroots of BRICS, are consistent like-minded people in terms of forming a truly just multipolar world order," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that cooperation between the two countries "is steadily developing and is being filled with new mutually beneficial projects in various fields. As you know, just yesterday I spoke with [Brazilian] President [Luis Inacio] Lula da Silva over the phone. This conversation confirmed our common view on global and regional processes. This conversation also confirmed that in many ways they coincide or are very close."

Putin told the diplomats: "Many of you represent the countries that are strategic partners and allies of Russia, with which we are united by bonds of friendship, cooperation and mutual support, and with which we actively work together within the framework of major international and regional structures."