Rossiya airlines increases passenger traffic by 4.4% to 12 mln in 2025

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines (part of the Aeroflot Group) carried 12.02 mln passengers in 2025, up 4.4% from 2024, the carrier’s press service reported.

"By the end of 2025, Rossiya Airlines transported 12.02 mln passengers, which is 4.4% more than a year earlier. On domestic routes, the airline carried 10.47 mln passengers, while international routes accounted for 1.55 mln passengers. The number of flights operated totaled 111,576. The seat load factor reached 89.2%, up 0.2 percentage points year on year," the statement said.

Rossiya named the top seven domestic routes by passenger traffic as follows: Moscow - St. Petersburg (2.4 mln passengers), Kaliningrad - Moscow (399,100 passengers), Kaliningrad - St. Petersburg (386,000 passengers), Sochi - St. Petersburg (305,000 passengers), Murmansk - St. Petersburg (267,900 passengers), Magadan - Moscow (238,800 passengers), with the Mineralnye Vody - St. Petersburg route closing out the top seven (208,800 passengers).

The airline also presented the top seven international routes by the number of passengers carried: Moscow - Varadero (114,900 passengers), Sochi - Istanbul (112,200 passengers), Sochi - Yerevan (92,300 passengers), St. Petersburg - Yerevan (87,400 passengers), St. Petersburg - Almaty (83,200 passengers), St. Petersburg - Istanbul (65,100 passengers), as well as Krasnoyarsk - Tashkent (51,100 passengers).

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Pobeda (also part of the Aeroflot Group) carried 13.8 mln passengers in 2025. Passenger traffic increased by 0.7% compared with 2024. On domestic routes, the airline transported more than 11.8 mln passengers, while international routes accounted for more than 1.9 mln passengers.

The seat load factor stood at 94.8%, Pobeda said.

Overall, the Aeroflot Group increased passenger traffic by 0.1% in 2025 compared with 2024, carrying a total of 55.3 mln passengers.