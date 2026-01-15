Russia interested in strong Afghanistan free from drug trafficking — Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is interested in Afghanistan being a unified state, free from war, terrorism, and drug trafficking, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a ceremony to accept credentials from new ambassadors.

Putin noted that cooperation with Afghanistan has gained new momentum, facilitated by the Russian side's official recognition of the country's new authorities.

"We are sincerely interested in Afghanistan being a unified, independent and peaceful state, free from war, terrorism and drug trafficking," Putin declared.