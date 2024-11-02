Export of Russian pipeline gas to Europe up by 15% over 10 months

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. In January-October 2024, Russia has increased its export of pipeline gas to Europe by more than 15%, to 26.52 bln cubic meters, according to TASS’ calculations based on Gazprom’s daily data on transit via Ukraine and figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Over the same period in 2023, pipeline gas deliveries to Europe amounted to about 23 bln cubic meters. According to Gazprom and ENTSOG, in 2023, Russian gas exports in that direction were about 28.15 cubic meters.

Overall, in October, Russian gas deliveries to Europe totaled 2.8 bln cubic meters versus 2.7 bln cubic meters in September and 2.74 cubic meters in October 2023.