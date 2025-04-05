Hamas releases video showing two men said to be Israeli hostages

CAIRO, April 5. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas has released a video showing two men who the radicals claim are Israeli hostages.

The video was published by the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

The men in the video did not introduce himself but the Israeli news website Ynet insists that one of them is Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass, and the other one is Israeli citizen Bar Kupershtein.

The men in the video complained about suffering minor injuries in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. They also said they could run out of food and water soon.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the l-Qassam Brigades, said on Friday that Hamas kept half of the living Israeli hostages in dangerous combat zones.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19. During its first phase, which ended on March 1, the parties were supposed to agree on the implementation of the second phase of the deal but they failed to do so.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.

According to the latest data from Israel, the radicals still hold 59 hostages in the Gaza Strip. One of the hostages is Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass whose close relatives are Russian nationals.