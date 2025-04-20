Kiev had no choice regarding Easter truce — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Ukraine had to go in for the Easter truce with Russia and Kiev had no choice on this matter, member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, Alexey Pushkov said.

Pushkov assumed that Vladimir Zelensky had urgent telephone talks with Prime Minister of the Unied Kingdom Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, during which the decision to consent to the truce was made.

"Kiev had to shift and move away from the negative reaction to the truce idea. And then Zelensky said that ‘Ukraine will act tit-for-tat.’ In reality Kiev had no choice," Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rejection of the Easter truce by Ukraine could be a losing one amid the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the lawmaker said. The global community would respond negatively in such case.

"Ukraine was actually compelled by Russia to formally recognize the Easter truce," Pushkov added.