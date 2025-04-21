MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s delegation to negotiations with the US has neither discussed the option to recognize Crimea as part of Russia nor agreed to do so, Sergey Leshchenko, advisor to the chief of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said.

"The media have circulated reports that the US is ready to recognize Crimea as part of Russia," he told the Rada TV channel. "We don’t have official statements from any of the negotiators, nor did Ukraine's negotiating team agree to that. All negotiators involved in such meetings say that the issue of Ukraine’s territorial integrity is not under discussion," the official added.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the United States’ proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine particularly included Washington’s recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, tacit acceptance of Russia’s control over its new regions, and the removal of the issue of Ukraine’s NATO accession from the agenda. However, US President Donald Trump’s administration does not plan to offer security guarantees to Kiev if it agrees to resolve the conflict peacefully.

Earlier, Ukrainian parliament member Alexey Goncharenko (blacklisted in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) stated that Kiev had not received any communications from Washington about recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea. As for Ukraine’s NATO membership, Goncharenko stressed that Kiev "must preserve the right to join any military alliances."

Eleven years ago, the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reunited with Russia based on the outcome of a referendum held on March 16, 2014, following a coup in Ukraine. Most voters supported the reunification idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol), with voter turnout reaching 80%. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Crimea and Sevastopol signed a treaty on the two regions’ integration into Russia, which was ratified by the Federal Assembly (parliament) on March 21, 2014.