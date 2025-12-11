Bulgarian government resigns — PM

SOFIA, December 11. /TASS/. The Bulgarian government has resigned amid large-scale protests and ahead of a parliamentary vote of confidence in the cabinet, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

"Our coalition has discussed recent events. There is no doubt that our government would have received support in parliament and the vote of no confidence would not have been successful. But our desire is to meet the demands of the people. The government exists for the people, and we hear the voices of the protesters, we must give in to their demands. Calls for the resignation of the government came from both young and old, and this civic energy must be supported. I would like to inform you that the government is resigning before the vote of no confidence," he said as broadcast on Bulgarian National Television.