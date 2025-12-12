Ukrainian ex-premier says it’s impossible to negotiate on Zelensky’s peace plan version

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. It is absolutely impossible to negotiate on the new version of the US peace plan on Ukraine, drafted by Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov has told TASS.

"In fact, it is absolutely impossible to negotiate on the project they have just forwarded to [US President Donald] Trump, although I have no idea of what the reaction will be," Azarov said. "Therefore, I don’t think that [the conflict] can be settled before Christmas."

He added that there was no chances of resolving the conflict by Christmas "first of all because of the stance taken by Western countries and Zelensky."

Washington had previously proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. Later, Trump said that the initial plan had been revised to address the concerns of both Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few contentious issues. US representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with the Russian side in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to submit a 20-point peace plan to the US, developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for Ukraine to make territorial concessions as part of a plan to settle the conflict. On December 11, ABC news reported, citing a Ukrainian official, that Ukraine has sent to the US another variant of a peace plan, consisting of 20 points.